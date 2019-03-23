Victor Girard Edwards Victor Girard Edwards (70) was born on March 8th 1949 in Tacoma Washington to William and Margaret Edwards and grew up in the Tacoma area. Victor enlisted in the army at age 17. He served as an aircraft Maintenance mechanic and fought in the Vietnam war until he was discharged in 1970. Victor spent his life working as an Automechanic and enjoyed spending his days barbecuing, racing the boys on their quads with his riding lawn mower, and yelling at his dogs through the screen door. Victor loved to talk story and created forever lasting memories with his family and friends. Victor was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers, Billy and David Edwards. Victor is survived by his two sisters, Myrna (Kitty) and Helen; his three children, Chris, Jennifer, Janet; his nine grandchildren, Justin, Elysia, Wyatt, Halana, Nevaeh, Jai, Camryn, Antonio, Aiden; and great grandson, Kaiden; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Viewing: Sunday 24th 10:00am - 4:00pm Service: Monday 25th at 3:00pm

