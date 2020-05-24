Victor H. Miller On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Victor Herbert Miller, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 71, University Place. Vic was born in Knoxville, TN to Herbert and Eloise Miller on January 11, 1949. After serving in the Army, he graduated from Central Washington University and settled in Tacoma. Vic is survived by wife Laura, children, Jennifer (Gary) and Sean (Summer), and grandchildren, Cooper, Lexi and Kaison. DIYing was Vic's passion which he shared with family and friends. He was known for his genuine smile, friendliness and was every child's best friend. He'd never pass up an action movie, miss a conversation about how something works or a family gathering. We know he is smiling and dancing in heaven. Vic is forever in our hearts. Interment at Tahoma National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of America.



