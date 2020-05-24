Victor H. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor H. Miller On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Victor Herbert Miller, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 71, University Place. Vic was born in Knoxville, TN to Herbert and Eloise Miller on January 11, 1949. After serving in the Army, he graduated from Central Washington University and settled in Tacoma. Vic is survived by wife Laura, children, Jennifer (Gary) and Sean (Summer), and grandchildren, Cooper, Lexi and Kaison. DIYing was Vic's passion which he shared with family and friends. He was known for his genuine smile, friendliness and was every child's best friend. He'd never pass up an action movie, miss a conversation about how something works or a family gathering. We know he is smiling and dancing in heaven. Vic is forever in our hearts. Interment at Tahoma National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved