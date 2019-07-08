Victor T. Grabar Our loving father, grandfather and friend Victor T. Grabar passed away at the age of 97 on June 29th, 2019 in Tacoma, Wa. He was born in Tacoma on February 4th, 1922 , raised in Ruston and graduated from Stadium High School (1940). After serving in the Army Air Force as a navigator he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from College of Puget Sound (UPS) in 1948. His career in the paper industry began in December 1948 with St. Regis Paper Company. Vic's career spanned 44 years starting as a paper tester, Director of Kraft Sales, Vice President of Sales and retiring as a Export Sales Consultant for Mitsui & Company in March of 1992. He had been largely responsible for building the Tacoma Mills exports (St. Regis/Simpson) which started his lifelong love of traveling. Vic was one of the first USA businessmen to do business with Japan in the 1950's after WWII. He traveled extensively to Asia and had many stories to tell of his business trips and adventures where he met lifetime friends whom he still corresponded with even after retirement. He was a member of the Fircrest Golf Club since 1956. Loved dining and socializing with family and friends at the club where he recently planned and celebrated his 97th birthday. Vic golfed until he was 95! Preceded in death by his lovely wife Grace of 60 years, Sister Edith Bradbury, nephew; Tom Bradbury and niece; Diane Bradbury. He is survived by his daughters; Vicki Ramoska (Michael) and Toni Grabar, son; Jerry Grabar (Stacy) niece; Janet Holm, great-niece; Jennifer Holm, many more great-nieces and great-nephews in addition to his beloved grandsons; Alek (Jessica) and Andre Ramoska, Jake and Maxwell Grabar. Devoted to the Catholic faith and his church, Vic was a Charter Member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Tacoma, 7112 So. 12th St. His funeral services will be held there Friday, July 12th, 2019 at 11:00 am with reception immediately following. Funeral held in chapel as church under renovation. Interment for family at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Charles Borromeo School where his children attended.Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 8, 2019