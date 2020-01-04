|
Vikki Herman Vikki Herman, born July 4, 1956 to Wes and Lorraine Hillman, died peacefully on December 26, 2019 at the place of her birth, St. Joseph Medical Hospital, in Tacoma WA. She is survived by her spouse, her mother, her two sisters and two brothers, her four nieces and three nephews, her step daughter and son-in-law and her two grandsons. She was preceded in death by her father. Vikki will always be remembered by her family and friends as being a loving, warm, strong, independent, and caring woman. Vikki was many things. She was the lifelong companion, the loyal friend, the cool aunt and the youthful grandmother who was always ready to play, dance, laugh, and comfort her nieces, nephews, and grandsons. She loved being warmed by the sun, being with those she loved, and spending quiet time alone. Vikki's generosity and quiet resolve are a legacy for her grandsons, nieces and nephews. At Vikki's request, there will be no formal services.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 4, 2020