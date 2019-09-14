|
Violet Gillingham On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Violet Gillingham passed away at the age of 95. Violet was born on December 25, 1923 in Viking Township, North Dakota to Arthur and Bessie Blair. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin, and her two beloved sons, Gary and Leslie. Violet is survived by her grandchildren Chad (Patty) Gillingham, Derek (Melanie) Gillingham, Megan McManamy, Clint (Anne) Gillingham, Aaron (Jordan) Gillingham, and Vanessa (Eric) Gross, as well as ten great-grandchildren. Anyone who knew Violet, knows that she was the ultimate people person. She could effortlessly light up a whole room with her infectious smile and quick wit. Violet loved everyone, and everyone loved her. Throughout her life, Violet enjoyed many activities, such as: square dancing, bowling, golf, card games, travelling, and camping. And it never took too much pleading to get her to play a good game of Rummikub. A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 3:30pm, at Solstice Senior Living at Point Defiance in Tacoma, Washington.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 14, 2019