Virgil Dawkins Obituary
Virgil Dawkins Virgil Dawkins, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 12th at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tacoma, WA. He was born on March 13th, 1958 in Fort Eustis Virginia to Thomas and Alma Dawkins. Virgil married Eileen Dawkins in 1991 in Reno, NV. They were happily married for 28 years. Virgil enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and just about anything outdoors. Virgil is survived by his wife Eileen, son Eric (Madeline), daughters Corrine and Tiffannee (Paul), and mother, brothers, and sisters. Condolences may be left on Virgil Isiah Dawkins online guest book at NewTacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2019
