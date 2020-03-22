|
|
Virgil DeArmond Virgil W. DeArmond, United States Air Force Veteran, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at the age of 85. After serving his country and retiring from the United States Air Force. Virgil, his wife Maxine and their seven children made a home for themselves in Tacoma, WA. Virgil is survived by his wife Maxine DeArmond, his children - Virginia (Alton) Hamilton, Virgil L. DeArmond, Vincent (Claudia) DeArmond, Vivian (Jim) Randolph, Vickie DeArmond, Violet (Brian) Baker, and Vironica (Reggie) Duncan. Virgil is also survived by a host of grandkids, great grandkids and many close friends who loved him dearly. A celebration of life will be held for Virgil in the near future. Please reach out to family for details. Thank you for your patience and understanding. The DeArmond Family
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020