Virginia A. Lozier Virginia was born 8-24-1958 in San Diego California. She died 3-27-2019 in Tacoma, WA from Severe Respiratory failure. A cure was not to be and jesus said take my hand and come with me. She was an R.N. in the L&D @ TG for 27 years. She is survived by her partner of 25 years Sam Cameron, Sons, Jeremy and Jared; her daughters, Jessica and Jordana and granddaughters, Emily, Sarah, Jayden, Caitlyn, Ginger, Georgia, & Ja'Mari. She is also survived by her beloved Dog Charlie Brown. Memorial Service to be held at 2:30pm Wednesday April 10th 2019 at Jackson Hall 314 MLK Way Tacoma, WA. Please see full obituary @ www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 3, 2019