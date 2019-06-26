Virginia Armstrong Latvala Virginia, 103, was born at home in Tacoma on February 9, 1916 and, after living most of her life in Tacoma, died on June 22, 2019. She began her working career in bookkeeping with the IRS, the Credit Bureau and Rhodes Dept. store and later spent 30 years as a medical secretary. During this time, she and her husband were the proprietors of Armstrong's Grocery. Virginia married Fred Arnold Armstrong in 1941 and enjoyed an especially happy marriage until his death in 1981. After she lost Arnie, she traveled with friends and second husband, Oliver Latvala. After retirement Virginia gave many volunteer hours both at her church and at local nursing homes. She never lost her sense of humor, even as she was anticipating taking her last breath. She took true pleasure in raising her three daughters and often said she was happiest when they were teens. She instilled in her family love, respect, and faith for which we are extremely grateful. We were blessed to have her for so many years. Virginia is survived by daughters: Mary Jo & Marlo Stebner, Ginny & Bill Prentice, Jan & John Higgins. Siblings: Burt Goodman & Therese Reilly. Five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who she cherished and who cherished "Gramma Ginna". Donations in honor of Virginia may be made to the 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Rosary to be recited at Evergreen Chapel, New Tacoma Cemetery, Thur., June 27 at 7:00 pm. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fri., June 28 at 9:00 a.m.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 26, 2019