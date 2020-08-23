Virginia Clark

Virginia Fischer Virginia Fischer died at 92 yrs. on Aug. 14, 2020 in Bonney Lake, WA. She was born and raised on a Dairy farm in South Tacoma. Her German immigrant mother Louisa died when she was just a toddler and she was raised by her Swiss father John and later by her stepmother Connie. Her siblings included three brothers Fred, Bob & Bill & two step siblings Bud & Inez. Virginia married and resided in Tacoma until 1993, when she and her husband Elmer Fischer built a home in Eatonville, WA. Elmer died Dec.1999, after 43 yrs. of marriage. She moved to Auburn, WA in 2001 to be near her only daughter and immediate family. Prior to the 2020 Covid lock down, she had been a very active member of the Senior Center in Auburn where she developed many close friendships. Virginia is survived by her daughter Jody Clark & husband Jim; 4 grandchildren: Jim Davis & wife Michaelle; Jim Clark & wife Heather; Jessica Potts & husband Chad and Jennifer Pritchard & husband Tony; 10 great grandchildren: Jordan, AJ, Justin, Nathan, Kaycee, Brody, Madelyn, William, Karah & Kate; 1 great great granddaughter Brynlee, Virginia's brother Bob & wife Patty, lots of nieces & nephews and her dear friend Rose. She was the best mother and Grandmother and will be remembered for the way she loved us all for her contagious and unforgettable giggle. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 23 at 3:30pm in Mountain View Cemetery.



