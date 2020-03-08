Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Katherine (Ginger) Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Katherine (Ginger) Morris Obituary
Virginia (Ginger) Katherine Morris Ginger was born in South Souix City, Nebraska on February 18,1928 and passed away March 2, 2020 in University Place. She is survived by her daughters Linda Williams (Barrett), Diane Mitchell (Zeke), Miki Williams, Roylene Adams and her son Russell Adams(Janet); 16 grandchildren, over 30 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert C. Morris and daughters Sandi Reiswig and Rosemarie Badilla. Ginger was the matriarch of a large family. She will be greatly missed by many who she touched throughout her life. She was full of life and a never-ending sense of humor. She loved gardening and watching Turner Classic movies and the western channel on TV. Ginger left this world peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones and her beloved cats. Please go to www.edwardsmemorial.com for information on the Celebration of Life gathering and to share memories and condolances.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -