Virginia (Ginger) Katherine Morris Ginger was born in South Souix City, Nebraska on February 18,1928 and passed away March 2, 2020 in University Place. She is survived by her daughters Linda Williams (Barrett), Diane Mitchell (Zeke), Miki Williams, Roylene Adams and her son Russell Adams(Janet); 16 grandchildren, over 30 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert C. Morris and daughters Sandi Reiswig and Rosemarie Badilla. Ginger was the matriarch of a large family. She will be greatly missed by many who she touched throughout her life. She was full of life and a never-ending sense of humor. She loved gardening and watching Turner Classic movies and the western channel on TV. Ginger left this world peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones and her beloved cats. Please go to www.edwardsmemorial.com for information on the Celebration of Life gathering and to share memories and condolances.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020