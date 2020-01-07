|
Virginia "Ginger "Lanning Virginia "Ginger" Lanning, 94, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away December 19, 2019. She was born in Butte Montana, daughter of Ray Deakin and Marie Asid. She is survived by her children Ken & JoHedda Lanning and family, Billings MT; Kathy Lanning and family, Tacoma WA; and Karen Lanning and Zach Place, Tacoma, WA. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. We love you so much Mom, and you will be in our hearts forever. For further information please visit the New Tacoma Cemetery website.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 7, 2020