Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Ginger" Lanning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Ginger" Lanning Obituary
Virginia "Ginger "Lanning Virginia "Ginger" Lanning, 94, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away December 19, 2019. She was born in Butte Montana, daughter of Ray Deakin and Marie Asid. She is survived by her children Ken & JoHedda Lanning and family, Billings MT; Kathy Lanning and family, Tacoma WA; and Karen Lanning and Zach Place, Tacoma, WA. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. We love you so much Mom, and you will be in our hearts forever. For further information please visit the New Tacoma Cemetery website.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -