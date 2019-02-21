Virginia Louise Hinds Virginia "Ginny" Louise Hinds passed gracefully January 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. At peace, Ginny is once again whole & in the loving arms of her mother & furry companion Jazz. Born in Tacoma to Frances Walton Elliott & Elmund Hinds, Ginny treasured memories of early childhood living with her mother & grandparents in the Seminary District. 'Ginny Lou's' family moved to Day Island where she attended UPE, Curtis JH, then graduated Wilson HS. Enthusiastic steel guitar player during her teen years, Ginny performed with a local group & annually at the Puyallup Fair. Her family remained on Day Island where she returned to be near her parents to raise her 2 daughters as a single mother, "my greatest joy". Work life included switch board operator, West Coast Grocery & Miraldi Welding Supply. Being a people person, Ginny's favorite work was waitressing at classic Tacoma restaurants/lounges & the Pine Cone Cafe in UP. She later enjoyed operating a home day care. Ginny's forever young, colorful personality & big hugs were shared freely & indulged by many with their return kindness. The last 2 yrs were highly social with a move to Life Manor, then Brookdale/Gig Harbor Court Sr communities where she added color, friendship & her big smile, while residents & staff surrounded Ginny in warmth, friendship & prayer for which her family is forever grateful. Special thanks to the MultiCare Hospice team who offered immense support to Ginny & daughter so each day could be lived fully. Virginia is preceded in death by her beloved mother Frances Walton Elliott, step-father Howard H. Elliott, paternal father Elmund Vernon Hinds. Ginny is survived by her deeply loved & devoted daughters Kristina [Swanson] Thompson (Ron) & Kari [Swanson/Homeyer] Dickinson (Mike), 4 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren, best friend Pat & dear neighbor Lynn. Mom, we are so incredibly proud of your strength, humor & courage; eternally grateful for your true love & devotion. We cannot believe you are gone, our hearts ache in sadness & we miss you deeply - Our Love Knows No Distance. Remembrance gathering to held late spring at daughter's home on Fox Island, WA.

