Virginia Margaret Simes Virginia passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 in Gig Harbor, Washington. She was born on May 4, 1931 in Tacoma to Harold C. and A. Margaret Pearson. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. She worked as a bookkeeper and spent the last 35 years working for Arsenault Realty Advisors. In 1979 she married Robert Simes until his passing in 1984. Although Virginia did not have children of her own, she was "Mother' and "Grandmother" to her nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful cook and hosted the traditional Christmas Eve dinner every year. Virginia was a very thoughtful and caring person, always thinking of others needs before her own. She will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor. 8503 State Route 16 NW. The viewing will begin at 12:00 with the service following at 2:00.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary