Virginia Marie Mitchell May 30, 1926 April 28, 2019 Virginia passed away peacefully and in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loved ones. Virginia was born in Webster, South Dakota and came to Washington to attend nursing school. It was here she met her husband William. Virginia is survived by her 4 daughters: Michelle Long, Betty (Scott) Nowasky, Marleen (Stacey) Hobson and Barbara (Greg) Newton. Virginia is also survived by 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William E. and her son William G. Viewing will be begin at 10:00 am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 and rosary recited at 7:00 pm at the Gaffney Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday May, 9, 2019, 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019