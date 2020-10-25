Virginia May Giske

May 26, 1930 - October 18, 2020

University Place, Washington - Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Virginia May {Neibauer) Giske passed away peacefully on October 18, at the age of 90, with her family at her side. Our hearts are broken beyond measure by her passing.

A lifelong Tacoma resident, Mom loved her family, the Lord, her wide circle of friends, and all living creatures. She devoted 30 years of her life as the President of the Pierce County Animal Welfare Society - raising donations and funding free spay and neutering or veterinary care to low income pet owners in need. Her office was her kitchen table, filing system on the ironing board, and innumerable spiral notebooks filled with names, numbers, and details of callers with pets in need of services.

All who knew her can attest to her kindness, generosity, and relentless optimism. Her home was open to all and her kitchen table was the focal point of any gathering. She loved to cook for family and friends. If you left Mom's house hungry, you had no one to blame but yourself. Our family Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter celebrations will never be the same without her.

Mom was preceded in death by husband Al in 2008, who she missed dearly for the past 12 years. We are comforted by the belief that they are reunited again. She is survived by daughters Janet Giske and Gail Fazio (husband Jeff), son Craig Giske (wife Teresa), 3 grandchildren (Aren Giske, Megan Rice, and Warren Fazio), and 2 great-grandchildren (Elika Giske and Soren Giske).

At Mom's request, there will be no public memorial service. The family will honor her with a private celebration of a life well lived at the locations she held most dear- her farm and Kalaloch at the Pacific Coast. Her final wish was for everyone to be happy, have fun, and enjoy life. We will do our best, Mom.





