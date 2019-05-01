Virginia May Hyatt Virginia May Hyatt passed away peacefully on April 24th at the age of 92. Virginia was born in Lackawanna , NY on March 17th, 1927 St. Patrick's day to Charles and Elsie Weed. She was 10 years old before she realized that all that partying was not for her. She moved to Washington State when she was 11 months old and has been a lifelong resident of Tacoma. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 72 years, William, her parents, four brothers, Dan, Chuck, Henry and Jack, and two sisters, Lillian and Sharon, and her grandson Brett. She is survived by her children, Chris Hildebran, Bill(Sally) James(Gloria) as well as her sister Margie, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She never met a stranger and was lifelong friends to many. She will be missed by all who knew her. We love you mom. Funeral arrangements are by Bonney Watson, with viewing 5/2 from 2 to 5, with burial 5/3 at Tahoma National Cemetery at 9:15 am.

