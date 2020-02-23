|
|
Virginia (Washburn) Morrison Virginia J. Washburn Morrison, a native of Tacoma, age 100, passed away in her home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was the daughter of Hiram E. Washburn and Rachel A. Hoover Washburn. She was born at Tacoma General Hospital on February 21,1919. She was most noted for being the Founder of the prestigious Tacoma Youth Symphony. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Judge E. Albert Morrison and a brother, both of Tacoma. She is survived by a younger brother and sister-in-law, her four loving children, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by a foster daughter and her adopted families from Lebanon and Mongolia. Virginia had a deep and generous love for her parents, siblings, husband and children and was extremely appreciative of the love, time and opportunities her parents gave to her. Virginia grew up during the depression. Swimming in the salt water of Puget Sound helped her overcome severe asthma as a youngster. As proof of her determination to overcome this, she finally was able to swim from Manzanita Beach, on Maury Island, across the harbor to Vashon Island when she was only 14 years old. Virginia graduated from Lincoln High School in 1938. While in high school, she became Worthy Advisory of Cedar Assembly of Rainbow Girls, competed in debate club, participated in Lincoln Letter Lassies (female sports) and played the clarinet in Lincoln's marching band, orchestra, operettas and musicals. She received a scholarship upon graduation to Whitman College where she joined Alpha Chi Omega sorority, pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Music and a Conservatory Diploma in Music Teaching (June 1942). She returned to Tacoma and worked at Mt. Rainier Ordnance Depot during WWII as head of Mail and Records. Virginia met her future husband, E. Albert Morrison, at Willard Grade School, when her shiny blue bicycle caught his eye. They were friends through high school and college and married February 17, 1943, five days before he left for basic training. Mother had a musical vision and dreamed of starting a youth symphony in Tacoma. In 1963, as a member of a leading arts advocacy organization for youth, "The Arts for Youth Council", she was in a position to make that dream come true. They offered a month long summer string orchestra program. It was so successful that the student group begged for more! She persuaded a conductor she knew to volunteer one year of Saturday mornings to practice with the group and that's when the Tacoma Youth Symphony was born! Mother also started the A Tempo, a monthly newsletter to parents and supporters of the fledgling group, all the while joking that the symphony was her 5th child. In 1989, after having three of her four children, several grandchildren and hundreds of other youth successfully graduate from the Internationally awarded Tacoma Youth Symphony music training programs, Mother was surprised by Whitman College presenting her the Alumnus of Merit Award for founding the successful Tacoma Youth Symphony. She was extremely pleased and it was one of the highest points of her later life. Virginia loved Tacoma, had a detailed memory for its people and history and was a creative and dynamic leader, giving back to her community in many ways. She was a second generation member and President of Chapter CK P.E.O, a member of the Law League of Tacoma, Mu Phi Epsilon, (music honorary) and various other Tacoma organizations, as well as being a piano teacher to area youth for over 35 years. Her family will greatly miss her. We wish to thank all of her caretakers, doctors and supportive friends. A funeral service will be held on February 28th, 12 pm at New Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel, 9212 Chambers Ck Rd W, University Place, WA , 98467, followed by a graveside remembrance and a reception. Donations may be made in memory of "Virginia Washburn Morrison Scholarship Fund" to the Tacoma Youth Symphony, 901 Broadway, Ste 500, Tacoma, WA 98402. phone: 253-627-2792 [email protected]
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2020