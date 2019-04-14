|
Virginia (Waltier) Peterson Virginia Arlene (Waltier) Peterson born November 12, 1933 in Tacoma, WA daughter of Eugene and Marion (Wakeman) Waltier, passed April 1, 2019 at the age of 85 in Clarkston, WA. She attended Visitation Catholic School and St. Leo's High School. She was employed as a telephone operator with AT&T for 33 years. Ginny is survived by her daughter Julie Peterson, granddaughters Jessi, Maddi, Alli and Sammi Betts, their father Tom Betts, sister Barbie Smythe, brothers Denny (Jill ) Waltier and Jack (Mary Helen) Waltier, sister in law Jan Waltier and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick, infant son Rickie, and brother, Jerry. Ginny loved and was very involved in caring for her granddaughters, supporting them in school and 4H activities, especially horse shows. She enjoyed times at Cannon Beach. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 17 at 2:30 PM at Mountain View Funeral Home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019