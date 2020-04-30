Virginia Shaffer Rothenberg Virginia Marylee Rothenberg, a lifelong resident of Pierce County , WA passed away peacefully Friday April 17th at her care-home in Gig Harbor, Virginia was born March 29th 1933 in Tacoma to her father Sidney Walter Cole and Mother Virginia Garlick. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in 1951 where she met and married her first love, Larry Shaffer, in June of 1952. Together they had two children, Rick and Randy Shaffer. As the owner of a florist shop in University Place, she was a lover of all things blossoming. Virginia was not only a florist but a contributing botanist through her keen eye and love of all things beautiful. She continued to inspire and offer educated assistance throughout her life to others. Virginia was a forever child of the church. Her devotion was evident in her enduring worship at the Church of St Andrews Episcopal. She considered the church her home and family. Aside from her eternal love of Christ was her lifelong love of art. Her paintings of watercolors, pastels, and oils reflected her light from within. She learned to paint her beloved flowers and has graced many with her glorious depictions. She appreciated the beauty in light and understood through life its essence. In 1985 she lost her first love and father to her children too soon. She continued to thrive through her artwork and met her second love, Jack Rothenberg, whom she married in April 1991. They enjoyed many years of marriage, including extensive traveling and family festivities prior to his untimely passing in 2010. Virginia's love of nature, art, and God endured throughout her lifetime. Her positive outlook and kind personality were often remarked upon especially during her last years. Her kindness and genuine love of God was evident in her daily interactions. Even at the end when her memory was tired- she was always ready with a warm smile and loving smirk. She is survived by her sons Rick and Mary Shaffer of Idaho, Randy and Erin Shaffer of Gig Harbor, 3 grandchildren We are forever blessed in remembrance of her spirit, love, and beauty in life.

