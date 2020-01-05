|
Virginia Spomer Smart. Successful. Caring. Generous. Loyal. Loving. These are but a few of the qualities exemplified by Virginia Spomer who was born November 24, 1929 and passed away December 21, 2019. Ginny, as she was known to friends and colleagues, was 'Smart' beyond her Wisconsin two room schoolhouse education and Stadium High School diploma, acquiring knowledge during her lifetime through her voracious love of reading. From the classics to contemporary, fact or fiction, she was happiest with her nose in a book. After early employment as a carhop at the then Triple XXX Root Beer drive-in, Virginia made a long career in the Tacoma area woodworking industry. Buffelin Sales and Plywood Tacoma were 2 companies where she worked tirelessly toward a progression of promotions not easily achievable by many, much less a determined woman in a man's world. Respected, well liked and 'Successful' would accurately describe her professional accomplishments. She was 'Caring', 'Generous', 'Loyal' and 'Loving' to her family and friends, asking for little or nothing in return other than the satisfaction of knowing that she had made a positive difference in the lives she touched. And she made a big difference with her time, compassion, attentive ear and sense of humor. Ginny will be missed by her children Diana & David; grandchildren Robert, Catherine, Brian, Larissa, & Nathanial; numerous great and great grandkids; her favorite nephew and niece Randy & Terry; her most notable remaining cohorts Ada, Angie, Betty, Doralin, Doris & Lora; the Thompson kids & Schulte kid; plus colleagues and friends who knew her both professionally and personally. Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Rather, honor her memory by taking time to enjoy a good read, eliminating some stress in your life, and following the one rule she valued mostThe Golden Rule: "Treat people the way you'd like to be treated."
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020