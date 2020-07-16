Virginia Yockey "Ginny", 71, went home to see God's glory, on July 7, 2020. She was born November 15th, 1948 to Don and Millie Hamilton and was raised in Lakewood, WA, graduating from Lakes High School in 1967. She met the love of her life, Dewayne and married him in 1989. Ginny enjoyed the simple life and had faith in Jesus to save her from her sins. She is survived by her husband, five children, seven grandchildren, four sisters, one sister-in-law, nine nieces and nephews, and nine great-nieces and nephews. Please sign guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/obituaries/Ginny-Yockey/