1/
Virginia Yockey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Yockey "Ginny", 71, went home to see God's glory, on July 7, 2020. She was born November 15th, 1948 to Don and Millie Hamilton and was raised in Lakewood, WA, graduating from Lakes High School in 1967. She met the love of her life, Dewayne and married him in 1989. Ginny enjoyed the simple life and had faith in Jesus to save her from her sins. She is survived by her husband, five children, seven grandchildren, four sisters, one sister-in-law, nine nieces and nephews, and nine great-nieces and nephews. Please sign guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/obituaries/Ginny-Yockey/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved