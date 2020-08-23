1/1
Vivian Anderson
Vivian Anderson Dec 21, 1939 Aug 17, 2020 Vivian Anderson lived her life full of energy and support for others. She raised three children with Mike Seversen in Tacoma, where she dedicated herself to family, church, and a career she loved with Home Interiors. She then spent years in Alaska married to Dick Anderson devoting time to friends, painting, photography, and poetry. Vivian's constant prayers and encouragement were a force felt by many. She is survived by loving children and grandchildren. A memorial will be held at her Lake Meridian house in Kent, WA in late December 2020.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 23, 2020.
