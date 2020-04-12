|
|
Vivian Olive (Darnall) Wilson Vivian Olive (Darnall) Wilson was born on June 16, 1921 in Raymond, WA. Vivian survived the Great Depression with her mother Lola and father Ivan Eugene Darnall. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1939. During WWII, Vivian joined the USO as a Junior Hostess. She held many office jobs including 12 years in a CPA office. She met her husband, Clarence Wilson, on a blind date and had three children, Nikki, Ricky, and William. Vivian's life motto was, "its love that makes the sunny days a little brighter yet, its love that makes our memories too precious to forget. Its love that makes our sorrows easier to bear. Love that makes the joys of life so wonderful to share." Vivian passed away April 1, 2020 and is survived by her sons Rick Wilson (Kay) and William Wilson (Sandra) and her grandchildren, Nicole, Sean, Amie, Shane and Erica.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020