Vivian Ross Born August 5, 1924; passed away October 22, 2019 in Puyallup, WA. Married October 17, 1941 to Donald D Ross, they moved their family to Puyallup in 1951. Services will be at Powers Funeral Home, Puyallup at 10am. Interment will be at Sumner Cemetery, Puyallup, 11:15am-11:45am. A memorial reception will be held at United Methodist Church, Puyallup. There will be a viewing at Powers on 11/22 between 3-6pm. To view the full obituary please go to Legacy.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 6, 2019