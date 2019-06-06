Lauren W. Ringer Sr. "Ringo" Join us as we celebrate the well-lived life of Lauren Ringer Sr, better known by his nickname, "Ringo." Lauren quietly passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was not alone, but surrounded by a family who loved him. Lauren Ringer began life on July 23, 1932 in New York State. He was the 3rd of 7 children. After an active childhood, Lauren enlisted in the United States Air Force. They made him a Firefighter, and he specialized in crash/rescue operations. As an Air Force Firefighter, Lauren served at bases in New York, Kansas, Everett, Panama, Korea, McChord Air Base, and in Florida. He met, and married Helen Jones, the love of his life in 1952, during his assignment in Kansas. They remained madly in love for over 50 years, until her death in 2015. While stationed at McChord, Lauren was one of the first on the scene of the first tragedy involving one of the new Lockheed C-141 Starlifters assigned to McChord. He witnessed the explosion, and participated in the rescue of several personnel, and then the extinguishment of the fire. Lauren also served as a Volunteer Firefighter with the Parkland Fire Department, the community where his family lived. Just the mention of the name, "Ringo," would bring up many colorful stories of his time there. Lauren also was a member of Parkland Presbyterian Church, and faithfully attended until he was physically no longer able. He served as a Deacon amongst other duties, and was a regular at the Men's Prayer Breakfast. Lauren was preceded in death by his wife Helen (Jones). He is survived by his son Lauren Jr, daughters Evelyn Sue (Bowen) and Sandra Elaine (Hutchinson), 3 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, and 2 great-grandchildren. Viewing will take place on Friday June 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. from 7:00p.m. at Fire Lane Memorial Park, 924 176th Street East in Spanaway. All are welcome at a graveside service at Fir Lane. The service begins at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday June 8, 2019, refreshments following. Remembrances of Ringo are encouraged.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 6, 2019