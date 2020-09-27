1/
W. Ted Segesser
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W. Ted Segesser
September 19, 2020
Wenatchee, Washington - Werner Theodore "Ted" Segesser , formerly of Parkland, WA passed away September 19th, 2020 in Wenatchee, WA surrounded by his family.
Ted was born in Home Valley, WA in 1934. Graduating from Toppenish High School, Ted served in the Navy for 5 years and then went to serve 23 years in the Air Force, serving in Vietnam. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Ted went to Fort Steilacoom Community College (Pierce College) and earned an Associates Degree in . He worked at Bates Technical College at the tower for KBTC public television and later was a faculty member for the Broadcast and Video Production program, retiring in 2003.
He was a member of numerous veteran organizations including the Air Force Sergeants Association, American Legion, DAV, Tan Son Nhut Association and the VFW. Ted was a 32nd Degree Mason and a 50 year member of the Kokusai Lodge #15 in Tokyo, Japan.
Ted deeply loved this Country and his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Toyoko, sisters Hilda and Iris, and his brother, Jim. Ted is survived by his daughter, Maggie (John) Pavlick of Wenatchee and four grandchildren; Jessica (Steven) LeFlore, Brandon, Mark and Reiko; one great grandchild, Peyton; Ted is also survived by his brother, Bill and two sisters, Mary and Margaret and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
No service will be held per Ted's request, but he and his beautiful wife Toyoko will be interred at a later date at the Tahoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Ted's name to his favorite organizations; Shiner's Hospital for Children, St. Paul's Lutheran School in Wenatchee or your favorite veteran organization.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home
302 9Th St
Wenatchee, WA 98801
(509) 662-1561
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved