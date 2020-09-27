W. Ted Segesser

September 19, 2020

Wenatchee, Washington - Werner Theodore "Ted" Segesser , formerly of Parkland, WA passed away September 19th, 2020 in Wenatchee, WA surrounded by his family.

Ted was born in Home Valley, WA in 1934. Graduating from Toppenish High School, Ted served in the Navy for 5 years and then went to serve 23 years in the Air Force, serving in Vietnam. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Ted went to Fort Steilacoom Community College (Pierce College) and earned an Associates Degree in . He worked at Bates Technical College at the tower for KBTC public television and later was a faculty member for the Broadcast and Video Production program, retiring in 2003.

He was a member of numerous veteran organizations including the Air Force Sergeants Association, American Legion, DAV, Tan Son Nhut Association and the VFW. Ted was a 32nd Degree Mason and a 50 year member of the Kokusai Lodge #15 in Tokyo, Japan.

Ted deeply loved this Country and his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Toyoko, sisters Hilda and Iris, and his brother, Jim. Ted is survived by his daughter, Maggie (John) Pavlick of Wenatchee and four grandchildren; Jessica (Steven) LeFlore, Brandon, Mark and Reiko; one great grandchild, Peyton; Ted is also survived by his brother, Bill and two sisters, Mary and Margaret and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

No service will be held per Ted's request, but he and his beautiful wife Toyoko will be interred at a later date at the Tahoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Ted's name to his favorite organizations; Shiner's Hospital for Children, St. Paul's Lutheran School in Wenatchee or your favorite veteran organization.





