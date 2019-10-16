|
Walt Gogan March 9, 1943 - Oct. 10, 2019 Walt Gogan passed away Thursday, October 10th peacefully at home. Walt was born on March 9th, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lillian and his brothers Pat,Richard, and Mike. He is survived by his sisters Cathy Wolff and Elizabeth(James) Lee. A memorial service will be held on October 19th, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church at 10 AM. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the church hall.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 16, 2019