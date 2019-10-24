|
Walter C Higginbotham Born October 10, 1930, in Bossburg, Washington to John and Goldie Higginbotham. Walter passed away on October 16, 2019, at his home in Shelton. He is survived by; wife Lorena, and three children, Walter Jr., Christina Dietz and Donald. Also, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He lived in Ione, went to school there, and worked in the Grandview mine after graduating. Also the cement plant and Box Canyon Dam. Then he moved to Renton, WA., and went to trade school and worked as a carpenter until he started his own business building homes, Post Offices, nursing homes and did remodeling, etc. His hobbies were horseshoe pitching, golf, stained glass, reading, and helping others. Services will be held November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at the graveside at Shelton Memorial Park Cemetery, 1605 Van Buren St., Shelton, WA., 98584. Memorial donations to the Fire Department, Shelton or the Mason County Transit.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 24, 2019