Walter George Sherman July 28, 1928 Oct. 30, 2019 Walter George Sherman was born July 28, 1928 in Lincoln, Neb. The only child of Lee and Elsie (Jackson) Sherman, he grew up in Ogden, Utah, graduating from Ogden High School in 1946. He remained lifelong friends with many of his classmates, enjoying reunions and travel well into their golden years. After a short career as a U.S. Naval Aviator, Walt started flying for United Airlines, and spent 35 years as a pilot in the "Friendly Skies" before retiring to Gig Harbor in 1989. He spent much of his retirement on the greens of Canterwood, enjoying golf year-round, despite the Northwest weather. Walt is survived by Catherine, his wife of 46 years, children Karen Bosworth (Mark) of Granite Bay, Calif., Scott (Lucia) of Culver City, Calif. and Michael of Bothell as well as grandchildren Shannon and Sean Bosworth, sister-in-law Kathleen Sutton and nieces Talmar Anderson (Thomas) and Carrie Cristal (David). He is reunited in heaven with his parents and precious granddaughter Shelia Bosworth, who preceded him in death. A graveside service will be held at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019