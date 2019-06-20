Walter H. Wells Walter H. Wells passed away of natural causes on May 25, 2019 at the age of 96 years old, just short of his 97th birthday. Mr. Wells was a proud US Marine during World War II. He spent the years of 1940-1949 in the Corps, 28 months in the South Pacific area taking part in many famous battles. He was a resident of Gig Harbor, WA upon his death. Mr. Wells was born in Melrose, Mass. He had a long management career with McDonnell Douglas/Boeing Aircraft before retiring to initially Port Orchard and then to Gig Harbor. His wife, Lois Wells, predeceased him in 2006. They were married almost 50 years. Military services for his family were held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on June 11, 2019 where he and his wife were interred together. He wanted this to be private and simple service. He will be loved and missed so much by his family; son Howard Scott Wells (wife Kathy), daughter Betty Atwell, daughter Arleen Cox (husband LeRoy). He had two grandsons who idolized him, Jim and Steve Cox. He had 5 great-grandchildren, Kendall Terkheurst, Maggie Cox, Kellen Cox, Emma Cox and Brian Cox.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 20, 2019