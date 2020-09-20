Walter L. Daschofsky Walter L. Daschofsky, 89, passed away on Aug 24, 2020. He was born on Sept 2, 1930 in Best, NE. One of 7 boys, his family had moved to Bonney Lake, WA in 1943. After graduating from Sumner High School, he enlisted in the Air Force. He spent 20 years in the military, with assignments in many locations, before retiring in Tacoma, WA. The remainder of his work years were spent at Shortt Saw & Knife. In earlier days Walt enjoyed golfing and fishing. After retirement from the service, he enjoyed restoring cars with his brother, Rex. Over the years Walt crafted or built many furnishings his family continues to enjoy. There were many vacations to Hawaii where he and his family had been stationed. He leaves behind wife, Polly (Morey) Daschofsky, his wife of 69 years; daughter, Wanda Kevlin; grandsons Josh Grbich (Jennifer) and Mike Grbich (Mawganne); great granddaughters Madeline and Makayla Grbich; his brother, Roy; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Steve Kevlin; parents Walter & Thelma; brothers Don, Dale, Joe, Rex, and Gary.



