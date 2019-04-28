Walter P. Rohr Sr Walter P. Rohr Sr, of Eatonville, WA passed away on April 23, 2019. Walter was born May 29, 1934 to Charles and Sarah Bell (Dearinger) Rohr in their home in LeRoy, Kansas. He graduated from LeRoy High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara H. Schmitt in 1953. Their children, Candy, Walter (Phil) and Charlene (Chickie) were born in Kansas before they moved to Washington in 1957. They "bought the farm" in 1958 where they raised their family and have lived for 60 years. Walter retired from the logging industry in 1997 where he was a heavy equipment operator for 40 years, starting at St. Paul & Tacoma Lumber Co. in 1957. Walter is survived by his brother Glenn (Lee), his wife Barbara, of 66 years, his children Candy Rummelhart (Dave), Walter P Jr (Theresa), and Charlene Anderson (Todd), 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters Edna and Opal, a brother Elvin (Chuck) and a grandson Danny. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Summit Christian Center, 2824 112th St E, Tacoma, WA. Reception following in the Fellowship Hall.

