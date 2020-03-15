|
Walter Stephen Ahnert Walter Stephen Ahnert of University Place, Washington died peacefully with his family at his bedside on March 1 st, 2020. He died three years to the day after his beloved wife, Beverly. Walter was 92 years old. Born in Estacada, Oregon, on January 2, 1928, Walter met his sweetheart, Beverly, and enlisted in the Navy all while in high school. The two married in August of 1946. He attended Oregon State College, earning an Engineering Degree, and moved to Seattle to work for the Boeing Airplane Company in 1955. As a Tool Designing Engineer at Boeing, he worked on many projects, held positions in Management, and retired in 1983. After retiring, he and Beverly moved to the Big Island of Hawaii, where he and his son, Stephen, built their home and where they lived for seven years. Walter and Beverly traveled the globe during their 70 years of married life and saw many wonders by land and sea. They loved seeing new places and the rich history of each country they visited. Walter was a community leader wherever he lived, holding many positions in local, state and national organizations. He held many positions in the Des Moines Jaycees and was able to travel to Tel Aviv as International Director in the Washington State Jaycees. In 1990 they moved back to the Pacific Northwest and settled in Gig Harbor; eventually moving to University Place and The Ranch Condominiums. While living at the Ranch Walter worked on many committees. He loved being part of this community and friends with the people who lived there. He and Beverly spent 26 happy years there. Walter loved his family and found joy when they were all gathered at his home. He had long-time friends he shared many good memories with and always enjoyed meeting new people. In his final months, he lived in a Family First Group Home in Olalla, WA. where he was well taken care of and very content. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Candace and John Sheehan; son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Mary Ahnert; grandson Jesse Ahnert; great-grandson Axl; grandson Seth Ahnert and his wife Jessica; and great grandson Ellis. Services to celebrate Walter's amazing life will be held at a later date. At Walter's personal request, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Kaiser Permanente Hospice Foundation or Family First Adult Group Homes.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020