Walter Vincent Smith Walter Vincent Smith died in his sleep June 18, 2019, in Tacoma, Washington. Walter was born March 11, 1928, in Riverton, Washington. Walter earned the rank of Corporal in the army during the Korean War. Walter was a Junior High School Language Arts Teacher. He was also an Immigration Officer during the Summer in Victoria, Canada. Walter's passions include golf, biking, the outdoors, and friends and family. In 2008 Walter made a hole in one. Walter enjoyed biking the Marymoor Bike Trail. Dad instilled in me a love of nature and we enjoyed backpacking, especially at the ocean. Grandpa loved his grandchildren and seeing and hearing about their adventures. Walter was active at Foster High School as the Student Body President, and he was involved in drama, basketball, track and football. Walter was also involved in his Condo association. Walter enjoyed exploring and twice went to Europe. Walter graduated from Seattle University and then the received a Masters in Education from the University of Washington. Walter is survived by his son, Doug, his daughter-in-law Jo, and his grandchildren Matt and Rachael. Walter is preceded by his brothers Eugene Smith, Edward Blanchard (changed last name to Mother's maiden name) and John Smith, Jr. and his parents, John and Mae Smith. Walter will be buried at the Veteran's Cemetery in Covington, Washington.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 25, 2019