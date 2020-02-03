|
Walter "Walt" William Wilson Jr. 12/25/1962-12/14/2019 Beloved son, brother, father and papa. Walter passed in peace December 14th with his children and loved ones by his side. He is now peacefully at rest with our Lord and Savior. Preceded in death by father, Walter Sr. and mother, Eunice. Survived by siblings Dena, Laurie and Shawn; stepson, Jeffrey Giddings, sons, Derek and Collin, daughter Lauren; granddaughters, Emmie, Magnolia, and Keira. Walt Jr. followed his father's footsteps and pursued a lifelong career in the logging and timber industry. He was the log truck driver extraordinaire! Walt enjoyed time with family, playing music, gardening, (he loved his beautiful flowers) sports radio, family barbecues, playing rummy, cribbage and LCR, hunting, fishing, skiing, time at the beach , family vacations on hood canal, family road trips, the Tri-cities hydroplane races, boating, trips to Idaho and time on flathead lake. A true master of words with a heart of gold, may your spirit soar. "We always did agree upon the monarch of the wood". Private service to be held at St. Barbara's Catholic Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 3, 2020