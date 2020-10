Wanda Bowden

December 14, 1924 - July 9, 2020

Lakewood , Washington - Wanda Bowden went to Heaven on July 9, 2020. She was born December 14, 1924 to Andrew and Catherine Lipski in Manchester New Hampshire. Wanda obtained a degree from the University of Oregon. She worked many years as a dental hygienist and later as a paralegal for her daughter Barbara. She was predeceased by her husband, Allen Bowden, son, Matthew Bowden and twin sister Laura Bennett. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Bowden and two granddaughters, Abby and Jenny. A memorial will be held at 10 am, December 14, 2020 at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Seattle.





