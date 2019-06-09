Resources More Obituaries for Wanda Doran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wanda Clare Doran

Obituary Condolences Flowers Wanda Clare Doran Our world lost a brilliant star and heaven gained an angel when Wanda Doran passed peacefully at the age of 87 in her home on May 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her children and sweet husband, Donald Doran. Wanda was born to Clarence and Wanda Baldwin in Eugene, OR. Wanda and Don enjoyed 66 years of marriage and countless memories especially around the campfire at their Steilacoom Lake home and on a myriad of adventures camping around the United States with their five children. Her grandchildren have fond memories of visiting her at the Fairytale Florist that she and Don owned. They would watch her create floral masterpieces and they all learned the word 'fragile' at a very young age. She taught all of us about the fragility of our planet and the need for strength of character and faith as we grew up and carved our own paths in society. Above all, Wanda's ability to truly know and love each of us as an individual has been the greatest blessing in our lives. Wanda was very involved with the local government and civic organizations. She was President of the local Women' Jaycees, President of the Lakewood Republican Women's Club in 1973/74, and most recently on the board at Pemberton Creek Condominiums. Wanda was a well-respected realtor at Harold Allen Co. for years. She proved to be a formidable opponent as she successfully debated several doctors over the years on the topic of whether to fluoridate the public water supply. She was a former member and enthusiastic tennis player at the Lakewood Racquet Club and an avid bridge player and member at the Fircrest Golf Club. She imagined herself and her friends playing bridge from her bed in her last few weeks on earth. She recently wrote "I have lived an incredibly joyful life, and walk around in a spirit of gratefulness for all that I have been given. You, my precious family and friends, are the primary reason for that. As long as I can take a breath my priorities will continue to be my God, my infinite love of nature, my precious Don, my beautiful family, my loyal friends and my little Willow." Wanda is survived by Don, by her brother William Baldwin (Gerri), sister Bonnie Clark, Sister-in-law Bobbie Baldwin, her five children, Shannon Vincent, Don Doran Jr. (Candi), Shelley Doran, Shane Doran (Marsi) and Shawn Dagan (Jesse). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Wanda's Life and Legacy will be held at the church she was married in, the Little Church on the Prairie, in Lakewood, WA, on Thursday, June 13, at 11:30 AM. Reception at the Tacoma Golf and Country Club immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please bring a message of a memory you shared with her. Donations in Wanda's memory, should you choose, to The Little Church on the Prairie or University Place Presbyterian Church. Wanda will be remembered and missed each and every day of our lives.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 9, 2019