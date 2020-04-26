Warren "Bud" Daheim
Warren J. Daheim Warren "Bud" Daheim passed away suddenly at home, April 16, 2020. He was born to Eva Collins Daheim and Mathias Daheim, May 3, 1930, in St. Paul Minnesota, the second of three children. Bud married Betty Daheim on April 21, 1954, and began a family that would welcome 10 children, all raised with a foundation of faith, service and education. Bud was an accomplished attorney, still working at the time of his death. He joined what would become Gordon Thomas Honeywell in 1962, and was a successful trial attorney and land use attorney. Bud was preceded in death by wife Betty, son Martin, grandson Paul, sister Barbara Grygelko, brother David Daheim and his parents. He is survived by 7 daughters, two sons, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Remembrances may be made in Bud's honor to the Betty Lou Daheim Fund at the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation. Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.
