Warren Lofquist Warren F. Lofquist died peacefully at home March 2, 2020 just six weeks shy of his 97th birthday. Survived by children, Sally and Fred Lofquist and cousins Marcia Langhans and Phillip Nelson niece Grendl Moseley; nephews Max Moseley and Larry Olsen; and four great nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Kathie; brother Donald, sister Aileen; parents Lars & Hulda Lofquist. His family moved to LaGrande in 1926 where Lars worked at LaGrande and Alder dams. The powerhouses were like second homes to Warren and he ultimately followed in his father's footsteps, working for Tacoma City Light from 1959 until retirement. He was a 60-year member of the IBEW. Warren was a brilliant machinist, working early in his career for Photo Electric Pilot Corp., Pacific Orlikon Co., and Evergreen Plastics. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an airplane mechanic and was self-employed as a log truck driver. He could fix or build anything and enjoyed helping others. And playing jokes - couldn't let your guard down around him! Hobbies varied by the decade hiking, skiing, fishing, hunting, bowling, boating, woodworking, building and riding tote goats, road trips, astronomy, restoring old engines and Model T's. He was a longtime member and board member of the Tacoma Model T Club. He battled lymphoma for the past seven years and we are eternally grateful to Dr. Kathrine Martin and staff at Northwest Medical Specialties for providing such great care. Celebration of Life date TBD.



