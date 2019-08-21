|
|
Warren Young Warren Young, 81 (aka Tractor Bob) of Lakewood WA, passed away August 15th, 2019. Born in Lexington, Nebraska to Flossie and Glenn Young. Warren is survived by Georgina; his loving wife of 61 years. He is also survived by his daughters; Karen Leming and Glennis Brodie and by his brother, Eugene Young and by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Warren served his Country for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force with tours to Europe, Thailand and Vietnam; he retired as a Master Sergeant. Later, he ran his landscaping business and acquired his nickname as Tractor Bob. All are welcome to join the family in remembrance at 1 pm on August 24th for a Graveside Service with Military Honors at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood and a Celebration of Life to follow at the First Baptist Church of Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 21, 2019