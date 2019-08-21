News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Young Obituary
Warren Young Warren Young, 81 (aka Tractor Bob) of Lakewood WA, passed away August 15th, 2019. Born in Lexington, Nebraska to Flossie and Glenn Young. Warren is survived by Georgina; his loving wife of 61 years. He is also survived by his daughters; Karen Leming and Glennis Brodie and by his brother, Eugene Young and by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Warren served his Country for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force with tours to Europe, Thailand and Vietnam; he retired as a Master Sergeant. Later, he ran his landscaping business and acquired his nickname as Tractor Bob. All are welcome to join the family in remembrance at 1 pm on August 24th for a Graveside Service with Military Honors at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood and a Celebration of Life to follow at the First Baptist Church of Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain View Funeral Home
Download Now