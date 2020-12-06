Wava Gripp

March 15, 1933 - November 27, 2020

North Bend, Oregon - Wava Coleen (Swabb) Gripp, 87, passed away peacefully at her home (Loving Care) in North Bend, Oregon. Wava was a longtime resident of Tacoma where she met her beloved husband Glen Gripp. She was an avid bowler and bingo player who loved her many friends and family.

Wava is survived by step children, Vickie (Gripp) Wilson, Jeffrey Gripp, and Wayne Gripp; and her adored niece Cindy Lusby; and their families.

Wava was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Henry Gripp; her parents, Winnie Agnes (Scrivener) Swabb Selby and George Swabb; sisters, Viven Swabb, Velma Roether, and Bernice Hammond; and brothers, Bob Roberts and Fred Swabb.

She will be laid to rest in the family plot in Coos Bay Oregon. There are no services at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store