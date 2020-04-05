|
Wayne Glaser Wayne passed away on March 22 due to complications from a stroke. Wayne was a teacher for the Puyallup School District spending most of his teaching days at Ballou Jr, High as a Art teacher. He was known for his brightly colored clothes and socks, his love of wine (even if it came in a box), baking pies and deserts, his quick whit and smile and the love of old cars. Wayne served in the Army and National Guard, was a gradutate of the University of Puget Sound and a long time member of Peace Lutheran Church. He was born in Puyallup at his grandmother's house on South Hill. He is survived by his wife Jean of 67 years of marrage. His sons Ronald and Larry(Judy) and sister Barbra Whitley. A celebration of his life will be held a later date. For notifications of this date please send contact info to [email protected] In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Peace Lutheran Church in memory of Wayne.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020