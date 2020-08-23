Wayne Greenleaf Wayne Douglas Greenleaf was born on December 14, 1928 in Centralia, Washington. He died on March 29, 2020 after hip replacement surgery. He is survived by his wife Shirley Greenleaf, Sons Douglas (Pam) Greenleaf and Michael (Susan) Greenleaf and his daughter Pamela Conley. His step-children Georgia (Jerry) Zevenberger, Tom Valentine and Lee (Jeanette) Collett as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Wayne and Edith were married 49 years and after she passed, he met his current wife Shirley. He and Shirley were married almost 20 years and during that time they had a wonderful life together. They traveled the world, lived half the year in California, vacationed with family, enjoyed family gatherings and had many dogs together, which they both loved. Wayne's favorite trip was to Australia with Shirley. Wayne had many hobbies and skills that allowed him to retire to Yelm, Washington in 1984. He loved to fly, travel and enjoyed a good cocktail with his friends and family. Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife Edith (1998), his step-daughter Roberta Valentine (2017), his Grandson David Bennion (2019) and his dog Tinkerbelle. There will be a family service for Wayne at the Tahoma Military Cemetery. Please come and celebrate Wayne's life with his family on Saturday, August 29, 2020 starting at 1 PM at 14340 Morris Rd. SE, Yelm Washington. The family would love to see you there.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store