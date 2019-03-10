|
|
Wayne LaChapelle Wayne Lincoln LaChapelle was born on February 12, 1923 in Tacoma. WA, to Wilfred LaChapelle and Isabelle (Rider) LaChapelle and passed away in Puyallup on February 20, 2019 at the age of 96. He had a lifelong career as a sheet metal worker in the Tacoma area. In 1961 he married his lifelong love, Patricia Mansfield (Pietila). He is survived by longtime life partner Patricia Mansfield, daughters Debbie LaChapelle, Connie Nichols (Tyson), Danae deKruyf (Andy), Timothy Shuster, Mark Mobley, Jakob Shuster, Mikayla Shuster, 5 great-grandchildren, and step sisters Jean Roberts and Mary Law. He is preceded in death by sister Betty Stowell and daughter Linda Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 2pm to 6pm at the Puyallup Eagles. Please see the full obituary, celebration details and photos on www. mountainvewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019