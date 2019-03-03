Wayne Vernon Wayne Vernon, loving husband, dad and grandpa passed away on February 6 2019 at his home at Weatherly Inn in Tacoma. He was 86. He lived in Gig Harbor for 20+ years but was born in Des Moines, IA. Wayne, a Pharmacist and Alumni of Drake University, owned his own business for 24before relocating to San Diego, CA and finally to Gig Harbor, WA. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Hospital Corps at Mare Island, CA. Wayne also was proud to have ascended to Grand Master of the Freemason's Society of Orange City, IA. His greatest joy was spending time with family. He enjoyed cooking, and especially baking delivering warm cookies and pies to family and friends. He loved to socialize, as an usher at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Gig Harbor, and later, making the rounds at the Weatherly Inn. He was God's good and faithful servant his entire life. Wayne was preceded in death by first grandson, Brennan. Wayne is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary, daughters Deb and Deena, grandchildren Ruby and Lucas, and his brother Nile. Remembrances and ser-vices are shared at www. mountainviewtacoma.com



