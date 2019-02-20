Resources More Obituaries for Wendell Wolsey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wendell Wolsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers Wendell Wolsey Dee Wolsey was born Wendell Devere Wolsey in Cardston, Alberta, Canada on November 18, 1935. He was the youngest of three children. He moved with his family to Ogden, Utah in 1947. In school he challenged himself with wrestling, boxing, baseball, basketball and track and he was pretty good. In high school he set the county record for the half mile. He was blessed early in life with his first daughter, Sherry. Later, he would have two sons, Michael and Lance and his second daughter, Ryann. His children have always been very important to him and they responded with love and gratitude for the father he was. Michael and Ryann gave him a total of 7 grandchildren that he holds close to his heart. Dee served in the Utah State National Guard and was drafted into the Army in 1957. He was stationed in Korea for most of his duty. He was honorably discharged on October 19, 1959. He had a variety of jobs through the years including driving the big rigs, working in a flour mill and bartending. He owned a bar in Ogden, Utah called The Gimlet. He was a Craps dealer in Reno and a dance instructor for Arthur Murray for a time before going to work for The Boeing Company at Hill Air Force base in Utah, later transferring to Seattle. He had many rewarding assignments at Boeing like Director of Facilities and Director of the Sheet Metal Center in Auburn where he was responsible for the construction, manning and operation. He retired in 1996 as Director of Administrative Services at Boeing's Support Services Division. Boeing was where he met and married the love of his life, Carol, in 1994. Dee added to his family with two step sons, Eric and Greg who became two of his best friends and golf buddies. He also was blessed with four additional grandchildren who adore him. Dee loved to play golf and was a member of Lynden Golf Course in Sumner. There he shared a golf cart with Dr. Don Weber who passed away just 4 weeks before Dee. He was humbled when Boeing's Sheet Metal Center in Auburn announced the 'Dee Wolsey Open' Golf Tournament at High Cedars in his honor. Carol loved him and cared for him and made it possible for him to stay in the comfort of his home until his peaceful death on February 10, 2019. Dee is survived by his wife Carol; his daughter Sherry Bennett and her husband Jack Wann; his son Michael Wolsey and his wife Tiffani and their children, Sariah, Enoch, Rachel, Miriam, and Ammon; his son Lance Wolsey; his daughter Ryann Wolsey and her children Spencer Keeling and Ben Dworkin; his step son Eric Knutson and his children Ashley and Daniel; his stepson Greg Knutson and his wife Danelle and their children Dain Rainer and Aliya Watson; his sister Juanita Barnes and her husband Mont. Services will be held on March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sumner Voiles Funeral Chapel. I n lieu of flowers, dona-tions can be made to or America's Vet Dogs.

