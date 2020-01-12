|
Wendy Lynn Foster Beautiful Wendy returned home on November 25, 2019, reuniting with her best friend and Sister Marsi McGuire who had preceded her in death in 2001. Wendy was Intelligent, loving, generous, hilarious and highly spiritual. Her presence is, and will be missed by many. Born August 3, 1958 and a 1976 graduate of Peninsula High School, she went on to obtain a Bachelors Degree in English from the University of Puget Sound. She then devoted a number of years as a professional in the social service sector of Tacoma, and then developed a second career as a jewelry designer, which launched during that time. Under her label Winter Sisters, she created thousands of beautiful pieces of women's jewelry and was an active vendor at the Puyallup and Gig Harbor farmer's market for many years. Many friendships and acquaintances began through these connections. Wendy's interests in art, science, and spirituality, gave her a unique foundation for living life, for finding humor, feeling appreciation, and generating amazing conversations. Her words, wisdom and quick ability to laugh at life will remain in perpetuity with anyone who knew her. She also loved poetry. Wendy was preceded by her sister Marsi McGuire. She is survived by her mother Sharon Winters, Aunt Lorna Sherwood, Brother Jay Rickert, nephews Casey and Connor McGuire, Tom Nolan, and many friends and peers.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020