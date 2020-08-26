Willakeith "Willi" Taylor Servant and Follower of Jesus Christ passed away Aug. 20, 2020. She was preceded to eternal life with God by her husband of 51 1/2 years, Rev. Douglas J Taylor and her son, Kip D. Taylor. Willi was born on June 7th, 1923 in Ft. Collins, Colorado, the only child of Charles and Alice (Bolen) Menke. Doug and Willi's early careers were in Radio and Television starting in St Louis, Denver, and Victoria BC Canada eventually coming to Tacoma. They were members of First Presbyterian Church in Tacoma. The call came from ministry and they both went to serve, spending many years with Cadence Intl. working with our military here and abroad. Doug and Willi had 2 children, Brooke Adaire (Clayton) Parker and Kip Douglas (Durina) Taylor; seven grandchildren: Clayton C. (Jane) Parker, Joel C. T. (Rachael) Parker, Jennifer C. (Brent Stocking) Taylor, Hannah A. Taylor, Chandra A. (Dan) Laskowski, Douglas J. Taylor and Terra M. (Matt) Eshbaugh; nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Interment at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.



