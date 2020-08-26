1/
Willakeith "Willi" Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willakeith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willakeith "Willi" Taylor Servant and Follower of Jesus Christ passed away Aug. 20, 2020. She was preceded to eternal life with God by her husband of 51 1/2 years, Rev. Douglas J Taylor and her son, Kip D. Taylor. Willi was born on June 7th, 1923 in Ft. Collins, Colorado, the only child of Charles and Alice (Bolen) Menke. Doug and Willi's early careers were in Radio and Television starting in St Louis, Denver, and Victoria BC Canada eventually coming to Tacoma. They were members of First Presbyterian Church in Tacoma. The call came from ministry and they both went to serve, spending many years with Cadence Intl. working with our military here and abroad. Doug and Willi had 2 children, Brooke Adaire (Clayton) Parker and Kip Douglas (Durina) Taylor; seven grandchildren: Clayton C. (Jane) Parker, Joel C. T. (Rachael) Parker, Jennifer C. (Brent Stocking) Taylor, Hannah A. Taylor, Chandra A. (Dan) Laskowski, Douglas J. Taylor and Terra M. (Matt) Eshbaugh; nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Interment at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved