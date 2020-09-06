1/1
William A. Abbott
William A. Abbott Bill, born October 3, 1934 in Coshocton, OH passed on August 25, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen (Smith). The oldest of four boys, brothers Daryl and Jim preceded him in death and he is survived by his remaining brother Charlie. Bill and Helen have four children, Jay, David, Holli, Ken and nine grandchildren. Bill was a graduate of the USNA 1957, received his wings 1959, earned a Masters in Chemistry at the Navy Post Graduate School 1968 and retired as a Commander. A 1980 UPS Law School graduate, he practiced law in Tacoma for 20 years. He authored seven fictional books and his autobiography. His celebration of life will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on September 12, 2020 with close family in attendance. Bill's full obituary is available at www.edwardsmemorial.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 6, 2020.
